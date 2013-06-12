Professional Guitar/Bass Cases Available Now from SKB

SKB has announced that Strat/Tele guitar and Precision/Jazz bass cases are available now — only from SKB Corporation. The cases were previously manufactured exclusively for Fender Corporation.

The 1SKB-66PRO Rectangular Electric Guitar case accommodates Stratocaster- and Telecaster-shaped models, while the 1SKB-44PRO Electric Bass case will fit Precision- and Jazz-style basses.

Both case models, which are manufactured at SKB’s Mexico factory, are vacuum formed of durable lightweight ABS plastic with molded in stacking ribs for added strength and durability.

Cases include the same patented fiberglass-reinforced TSA locking trigger latches found on the popular i-Series injection-molded flight cases. A comfortable rubber over-molded cushion grip handle is placed in the perfect location for balanced transport.

The interior of these models features a rigid EPS, plush-lined insert for a secure fit to the body and proper neck support of the instrument. A large accessory compartment for picks, strings or a slide is included.

The 1SKB-66PRO Tele/Strat Street Price of $159.99 and the 1SKB-44PRO J/P Bass Street Price of $169.99 cases are covered by SKB’s Unconditional Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaser and are available now. Visit the SKB Summer NAMM Booth #1100 to check them out or contact SKB Music ProAV Sales at 1.800.410.2024. For more info, visit skbcases.com.