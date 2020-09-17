PRS and Sweetwater team up for the fully head-turning Owls in Flight electric guitar

We’ve seen some impressive PRS electric guitar models lately (anyone in the market for a Private Stock Snarling Tiger or Dragon?) and now here we are with yet another stunner: the PRS Owls in Flight, a collaboration with music retailer Sweetwater.

The limited range, according to Sweetwater, was inspired by an area near the company’s Fort Wayne, Indiana campus inhabited by a variety of owls. The design was the product of collaboration between Sweetwater Category Manager for Acoustic Instruments Thom Grant and Paul Miles, director of PRS’s Private Stock instruments.

According to Sweetwater, the perched-owl headstock veneers vary from instrument to instrument, boasting a variety of eye-grabbing exotic woods along with a “large gibbous moon” made from materials like mother-of-pearl and glow-in-the-dark Luminlay. This is paired with an exclusive Owls in Flight fingerboard inlay with a two-tone color scheme.

Image 1 of 2 McCarty Singlecut 594 Owls in Flight in Fuschia Smoked Burst (Image credit: Sweetwater) Image 2 of 2 Custom 24 Owls in Flight in Frostbite Glow (Image credit: Sweetwater)

The guitars’ unique finish options, meanwhile, were based on the flame of an ethereal sunset, the texture of owl plumage and other nature-inspired sources.

Said Miles about the collaboration, “Working with Thom on the Owls in Flight has been a hoot. I love it when a dealer knows what they want and has a story to back it up - it creates a great creative partnership and some super-cool guitars.”

Like all Private Stock guitars, the Owls in Flight models are crafted with exotic tonewoods, ultra-comfortable neck carves and custom electronics. Customers can choose between Sweetwater pre-built models or spec out a customized design.

For more information, head to Sweetwater.