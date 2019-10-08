PRS announces six new SE guitars for 2020 35th anniversary

PRS will be celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2020, and in advance of that milestone the company has announced six new SE Series electric guitar models for next year that bring popular designs, hollowbodies and exotic veneer instruments into the line.

The six new models are the SE Hollowbody Standard, SE Hollowbody II, SE Mira, SE Starla Stoptail, SE Custom 24 Burled Ash and SE Custom 24 Poplar Burl.

Head below for specs and features on each of the guitars, straight from PRS.

SE Hollowbody Standard

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The new SE Hollowbody Standard features an all-mahogany body with hollow construction and a wide-fat mahogany neck. There’s also a 22 fret ebony fingerboard with 'old school' bird inlays, a PRS adjustable stoptail bridge and PRS-designed tuners.

Other features include two PRS 85/15 S pickups, volume and tone controls with a three-way toggle switch and nickel hardware.

Available finishes are Fire Red Burst and McCarty Tobacco Sunburst.

SE Hollowbody II

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The SE Hollowbody II boasts a figured maple top and back veneers over a maple body, with mahogany middle wood. There’s also a set-in wide-fat mahogany neck with a 22 fret ebony fingerboard with old school bird inlays.

Like the Hollowbody Standard, the Hollowbody II features a PRS adjustable stoptail bridge and PRS designed tuners, two PRS 85/15 S pickups, volume and tone controls with a three-way toggle switch and nickel hardware.

Available finishes are Charcoal Burst and Tri-Color Burst.

SE Mira

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The new SE Mira features an all-mahogany solid body with a mahogany wide-thin neck and a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with old school bird inlays.

There’s also a PRS patented adjustable stoptail bridge and PRS designed tuners, two PRS 85/15 S pickups, volume and push-pull tone controls with a three-way blade switch and nickel hardware.

Available finishes are Black with Tortoise Shell Pickguard and Metallic Blue with Mint Pickguard.

SE Starla Stoptail

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The retro-inspired SE Starla Stoptail boasts an all-mahogany body with a wide-fat mahogany neck and 22 fret rosewood fingerboard with old school bird inlays.

Pickups are a PRS designed DS-02 Treble at the bridge and a PRS designed DS-02 Bass at the neck, with volume and push-pull tone controls and a three-way blade switch.

There’s also a Grover two-piece bridge, PRS designed tuners and nickel hardware.

Available finishes are Antique White with Tortoise Shell Pickguard and Metallic Green with Mint Pickguard.

SE Custom 24 Burled Ash

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The SE Custom 24 Burled Ash features a bound beveled maple top with a burled ash veneer, mahogany back, wide-thin maple neck and a 24-fret bound rosewood fingerboard with old school bird inlays.

Other features include a pair of 85/15 S pickups with volume and push-pull tone controls and a three-way blade switch, a PRS patented molded tremolo bridge, PRS designed tuners and nickel hardware.

The SE Custom 24 Burled Ash comes in a Vintage Sunburst finish.

SE Custom 24 Poplar Burl

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

Like the SE Custom 24 Burled Ash, the SE Custom 24 Poplar Burl boasts a bound beveled maple top, mahogany back, wide-thin maple neck and 24-fret bound rosewood fingerboard with old school bird inlays. The guitar swaps out burled ash for poplar burl for the top veneer.

Other features include a pair of 85/15 S pickups with volume and push-pull tone controls and a three-way blade switch, PRS patented molded tremolo bridge, PRS designed tuners and nickel hardware.

The SE Custom 24 Poplar Burl comes in a Whale Blue finish.

For more information on the new SE models, head to PRS.

And while you're waiting for these new beauties to be released, take a tour of the SE factory in Surabaya, Indonesia with the video below.