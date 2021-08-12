Trending

PRS and Flying Dog Brewery team up for wild, one-off "Hop Electric" SE Custom 24

The solidbody – which will be gifted to a lucky winner in a social media giveaway in September – was created to celebrate the release of the brewery's new Hop Electric IPA

Flying Dog's new Hop Electric IPA (left) and a new, custom PRS SE Custom 24 inspired by the design of the Hop Electric's can
We've always been fans of PRS's more unusual one-off custom electric guitars (remember that "Snarling Tiger" model from last year?). To that end, the esteemed Maryland builder's latest high-profile custom creation – a collaboration with fellow Maryland company Flying Dog Brewery – is certainly one-of-a-kind.

Commissioned to celebrate Flying Dog's tasty-sounding new Hop Electric hazy IPA, this custom SE Custom 24 features one-of-a-kind artwork from illustrator Ralph Steadman that matches the design found on the new Hop Electric cans.

In terms of more traditional specs, the guitar boasts a maple top, mahogany back, wide thin maple neck, rosewood fretboard with those trademark bird inlays, and a PRS molded tremolo bridge.

The new PRS Flying Dog Hop Electric SE Custom 24

A can of Flying Dog's new Hop Electric IPA

We don't know for certain if the electronics are the same as one would find on a typical SE Custom 24, but from the looks of it, the Hop Electric has the same pair of PRS 85/15 “S” pickups, controlled by the same three-way blade switch and individual master volume and tone knobs (the latter of which is outfitted with a push/pull switch for coil-splitting purposes).

The guitar will be gifted to a lucky winner via a social media giveaway that's set to begin in September.

For more on the Hop Electric IPA and the Hop Electric SE Custom 24 giveaway, stop by Flying Dog Brewery.

Jackson Maxwell
