PRS and Flying Dog Brewery team up for wild, one-off "Hop Electric" SE Custom 24

We've always been fans of PRS's more unusual one-off custom electric guitars (remember that "Snarling Tiger" model from last year?). To that end, the esteemed Maryland builder's latest high-profile custom creation – a collaboration with fellow Maryland company Flying Dog Brewery – is certainly one-of-a-kind.

Commissioned to celebrate Flying Dog's tasty-sounding new Hop Electric hazy IPA, this custom SE Custom 24 features one-of-a-kind artwork from illustrator Ralph Steadman that matches the design found on the new Hop Electric cans.

In terms of more traditional specs, the guitar boasts a maple top, mahogany back, wide thin maple neck, rosewood fretboard with those trademark bird inlays, and a PRS molded tremolo bridge.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Flying Dog Brewery) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Flying Dog Brewery)

We don't know for certain if the electronics are the same as one would find on a typical SE Custom 24, but from the looks of it, the Hop Electric has the same pair of PRS 85/15 “S” pickups, controlled by the same three-way blade switch and individual master volume and tone knobs (the latter of which is outfitted with a push/pull switch for coil-splitting purposes).

The guitar will be gifted to a lucky winner via a social media giveaway that's set to begin in September.

For more on the Hop Electric IPA and the Hop Electric SE Custom 24 giveaway, stop by Flying Dog Brewery.