PRS introduces Europe-only limited run of CE 24 Standard Satin electric

PRS recently unveiled a head-turning new lineup of acoustic and electric guitars, and now the company has announced a limited run of the CE 24 Standard Satin.

Limited to just 125 pieces and exclusive to Europe, the CE 24 Standard Satin offers a mahogany body and bolt-on maple neck finished with a thin layer of satin nitro for an “addictively playable neck and stunning resonance and clarity.”

Other features include a 24-fret East Indian rosewood fretboard with classic “bird” inlays, PRS 85/15 humbuckers, PRS locking tuners and PRS-designed tremolo system.

The guitar is available in 5 finishes – Antique White, Charcoal, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Vintage Cherry and Vintage Mahogany.

The CE 24 Standard Satin is exclusive to Europe and available now for £1,499, or approximately $1,970.

For more information, head to PRS Guitars Europe.