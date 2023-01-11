PRS launches new Dustie Waring signature guitar, updates Mark Holcomb and Zach Myers SE models

PRS has kicked 2023 off with a bang, expanding its product lineup with four fresh SE models, 10th Anniversary S2 guitars, the revived Sonzera 20 combo and now, a string of new and updated models for select members of its signature artist roster.

Dustie Waring of North Carolina prog metal troupe Between the Buried and Me receives a brand-new signature model, while guitars championed by Periphery’s Mark Holcomb and Shinedown’s Zach Myers have been treated to updated specs.

Built upon PRS’s CE 24 platform, Dustie Waring’s new signature features a mahogany body with a maple top, satin-finished maple neck and fretboard with 24 frets and black bird inlays, a modified Pattern Thin neck carve and a PRS Plate Style hardtail bridge

Electronics come by way of Waring’s signature Mojotone Gen 2 Tomahawk pickups, controlled by singular volume and tone controls and a five-way blade pickup selector.

As Waring explains, the guitar performs “amazingly and has a different flavor to my Floyd model [the CE 24 Dustie Waring Floyd]. There’s way more body – it definitely has a full sound. I’m able to use it for 99 percent of my session work in Nashville.

He continues: “Having a hardtail option of my signature model is incredibly important to me. This setup is something I use all the time, and PRS has once again knocked it out of the park with their attention to detail. And it doesn’t hurt that these guitars just look amazing!”

The DW CE 24 Hardtail is available in Black Top, Burnt Amber Smokeburst, Faded Blue Smokeburst, Gray Black, Jade Smokeburst and Waring Burst.

PRS explains that there is no limit on the number of DW CE 24 Hardtail guitars that will be made, but that orders will stop being taken at the end of this year, on December 31, 2023.

Elsewhere, Mark Holcomb’s signature SE model now comes with an all-new set of Holcomb signature Seymour Duncan pickups. Dubbed Scarlet and Scourge, these humbuckers were designed to work well with modeling amps, and bring “full tone with slightly less drive, offering more articulation than ever.

The guitar – which otherwise sports a 24-fret wide thin satin maple neck with a 20”-radius ebony fingerboard, mahogany body and quilted maple top – now comes in a new finish, too: Holcomb Blue Burst.

“With my SE signature model, we managed to capture all of the defining characteristics of my Maryland-made guitar and turn it into a streamlined, less-costly package,” Holcomb says. “It is an incredibly special instrument, and one that is now the primary focus of my rig in the studio and onstage.”

And lastly, Zach Myers’ signature SE model, which features a semi-hollow body with a mahogany back and maple top with a single F-hole, satin-finished mahogany neck and 22-fret rosewood fingerboard, and 245 “S” pickups, now sports an updated 24.594” scale length, up from 24.5”.

“When I was younger, I always wanted a Private Stock guitar, but I couldn’t afford one,” Myers says. “When I told Paul the SE Zach Myers reminded me of that, he laughed, but also slightly agreed.

“The goal of the PRS SE Zach Myers has always been to make a guitar that stood out in the long line of amazing, affordable guitars that is the SE Series. The appointments we selected for this guitar, I feel, make it one of the best guitars you buy on the market right now – no matter the price point – even though this guitar is priced for everyone to afford. I hope players of all styles and levels enjoy it.”

For more information on these new artist signature guitars and updated models, head to PRS (opens in new tab).