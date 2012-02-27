Video: The Beer Can Guitar Amp

If you're anything like me, you've often sat around staring at a combo amp and a can of beer trying to think of some ingenious way to combine them.

No?

Well, at least one other person did. DIY-amp maker Robert Brenne turned an empty Heineken can -- among any number of other fascinating objects -- into a working guitar amp. While its tone may be far from that of your favorite Hot Rod Deluxe, it doesn't sound bad, considering its components.

Check out the video below!

For more on Brenne and his wild variety of amps -- which also includes a Ouija board and a Ghostbusters thermos -- head here.