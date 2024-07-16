“These guitars are more than just eye-candy – they take a ton of care to make, and they are made to be played”: PRS has finally released one of its most head-turning limited runs worldwide

By
published

The SE CE 24 Swamp Ash “Sandblasted” Limited will be available everywhere, following a Europe-only sandblasted run in 2019

PRS SE CE 24 Swamp Ash “Sandblasted” Limited
(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Back in 2019, PRS unveiled some of the most striking electric guitars in its history with the limited-run Sand-Blasted Swamp Ash range of Custom 24 and 22 models. The catch? They were only available in Europe. Now, almost five years later, the company has brought the finish to the SE CE 24 and – praise the bird inlay gods – it’s available worldwide.

The SE CE 24 Swamp Ash “Sandblasted” Limited gets its name from its eye-catching look, which is delivered by sandblasting its swamp ash top with air pressure, creating deep valleys in the finish. These are then grain-filled in one of the five colors available on this run: Sandblasted Blue, Green, Purple, Red, or White.

Image 1 of 5
SE CE 24 Swamp Ash “Sandblasted” Limited
(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.