PRS confirms SE version of David Grissom signature DGT guitar

PRS has confirmed that a lower-cost, SE version of the company's David Grissom signature DGT electric guitar will be launched in January.

The Maryland company announced the news by way of a 10-minute video – the first of a three-part series, the company says – that chronicles the SE DGT's evolution from a morning commute idea to an in-development project. You can watch the video yourself below.

The SE DGT was originally the brain child of PRS COO Jack Higginbotham, who said in a statement, “When we first decided to bring the DGT to the SE series, I knew it would be a complicated project involving a lot of people. At the same time, I knew how beloved that guitar is and that we had the team to pull it off.

“I wanted these videos to showcase the process of product development in general and working with David in particular," he continued. "We are excited to give the world a behind-the-scenes view of what we do.”

Aside from announcing the model, PRS plays it quite coy in the video when it comes to revealing any details about the actual guitar. We can, however, make a few informed guesses about specs.

The Core DGT, for one, features custom-engineered DGT pickups, fit-for-the-SE-line "S" versions of which we'd expect to see on the SE model. We'd also be surprised if we didn't see the original DGT's taller frets, 'moon' inlays and chunkier, custom-profile neck.

Grissom, interestingly, mentions in the video that he was initially slightly hesitant to endorse the project, saying, "I did not want to put my name on anything that I was not gonna feel comfortable playing."

But, he adds, the end is result is a guitar that he is "really proud of."

"The SE Series," Grissom says, "is light years ahead of anything I could get my hands on when I started playing – it’s amazing how far the quality has come – and I am proud to be able to offer this guitar to more people.”

That's all we've got to go on for now, but keep your eyes here, and on PRS's website (opens in new tab), in the coming weeks for more details as they become available.