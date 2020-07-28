PRS unveils eye-catching Experience PRS 2020 Modern Eagle V

PRS recently introduced its head-turning 2020 lineup of new acoustic and electric guitars, and now the company has unveiled another stunner – the Experience PRS 2020 Modern Eagle V.

The new guitar is part of a small batch of special models produced as part of the company’s Experience PRS open-house event - which was held virtually this year.

The limited-edition guitar – only 200 will be produced – features a Maple 10 top and a mahogany back, mahogany neck and a 22-fret Honduran rosewood fingerboard with “Old School” Birds inlays.

Pickups are TCI humbuckers at the neck and bridge and a PRS single coil in the middle position. Controls include volume, tone with push/pull and a five-way selector.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Experience PRS 2020 Modern Eagle V in Charcoal (Image credit: PRS Guitars )

There are also three mini switches – two that separate the slug-side coils, turning the humbuckers into “TCI-tuned” single coils, as well as a third mini-toggle that changes the volume pot value from 500k to 250k for a variety of tones.

Other features include a PRS Patented Tremolo, Phase III tuners with faux-bone buttons and hybrid hardware.

“While Experience PRS 2020 was unable to happen at the PRS Factory this year, it is important to us to still release the products we had planned to the guitar community. These Modern Eagle guitars are very sophisticated pieces of gear both electronically and mechanically. They are highly musical instruments,” said Paul Reed Smith.

The Experience PRS 2020 Modern Eagle V is offered in Charcoal and River Blue for $5,500. For more information, head to PRS Guitars.