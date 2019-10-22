PRS unveils jaw-dropping 35th Anniversary Custom 24 models, comprehensively updates S2 and McCarty ranges

PRS Guitars has expanded upon its 2020 electric guitar line-up with three additional 35th Anniversary models for 2020: the 35th Anniversary Custom 24, the 35th Anniversary Custom 24 SE, and the 35th Anniversary Custom 24 S2.

All feature dual humbuckers paired with two mini-toggle switches that allow players to put either or both pickups in humbucking or true single-coil mode.

There are also several updates to other PRS electric guitar lines, among them TCI-tuned pickups, a new nitro finish and significant updates to the McCarty range.

Head below for specs and updates on the new guitars, straight from PRS.

These new models are in addition to six new SE Series electric guitars as part of the its upcoming 35th anniversary, as well as new Mark Holcomb and Dustie Waring signature models.

35th Anniversary SE Custom 24

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The PRS 35th Anniversary SE Custom 24 features a beveled maple top and mahogany back with a top veneer of figured maple. The neck is three-piece maple with a wide-thin profile and sports a rosewood fingerboard with abalone “Old School” Birds inlays.

Pickups are a pair of TCI “S” humbuckers, with volume and tone controls, three-way blade switch and two mini-toggle coil-tap switches

Other features include a PRS Patented Molded Tremolo, PRS-Designed Tuners, nickel hardware and a 35th Anniversary truss rod cover.

The guitar comes in a Black Gold Wrap Burst finish.

35th Anniversary S2 Custom 24

35th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 Scarlet Red (Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The PRS 35th Anniversary S2 Custom 24 features a figured maple top and mahogany back, mahogany neck with a “pattern regular” profile and a rosewood fingerboard with bird inlays.

Pickups are a pair of 85/15 “S” humbuckers, with volume and tone controls, three-way toggle and two mini coil-tap switches.

Other features include a PRS Patented Molded Tremolo, PRS Low Mass Locking Tuners, nickel hardware and a 35th Anniversary truss rod cover.

The guitar is offered in Burnt Amber Burst, Dark Cherry Sunburst, Elephant Gray, Faded Blue Smokeburst, McCarty Sunburst, Scarlet Red and Whale Blue finishes.

35th Anniversary Custom 24

35th Anniversary SE Custom 24 Aquamarine (Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The PRS 35th Anniversary SE Custom 24 features a figured maple top and mahogany back, mahogany neck with a “pattern regular” or “pattern thin” profile and a rosewood fingerboard with bird inlays.

Pickups are 85/15 treble and bass humbuckers, with volume and tone controls, three-way toggle and two mini coil-tap switches.

Other features include a machined PRS Patented Molded Tremolo, Phase III Locking Tuners with Faux Bone buttons, nickel hardware and a 35th Anniversary truss rod cover.

The guitar is offered in Antique White, Aquamarine, Black, Black Gold Burst, Charcoal, Charcoal Burst, Charcoal Cherry Burst, Dark Cherry Burst, Emerald, Fire Red Burst, Faded Whale Blue, Gray Black, Gold Top, McCarty Sunburst, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Orange Tiger, Trampas Green, Violet, Violet Blue Burst, Yellow Tiger finishes.

S2 Vela Satin and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow Satin

S2 Vela Satin McCarty Tobacco Sunburst (Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

The S2 Vela Satin and S2 Vela Semi-Hollow Satin are now available in an Antique White finish.

Other features on both models include a mahogany body and neck and rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays, PRS Plate Style bridge, PRS Low Mass Locking Tuners and nickel hardware.

Electronics are a PRS DS-01 Treble in the bridge position and a PRS-Designed Type-D single coil in the neck, with volume and push/pull tone controls and a three-way toggle switch.

Other finishes are Charcoal, McCarty Tobacco Sunburst, Vintage Cherry

S2 Standard 22 and Standard 24, S2 Standard 22 and Standard 24 Satin

Image 1 of 5 S2 Standard 22 Satin Charcoal (Image credit: courtesy of PRS) Image 2 of 5 S2 Standard 22 Frost Blue Metallic (Image credit: courtesy of PRS) Image 3 of 5 S2 Standard 24 Antique White (Image credit: courtesy of PRS) Image 4 of 5 S2 Standard 24 Frost Green Metallic (Image credit: courtesy of PRS) Image 5 of 5 S2 Standard 24 Vintage Cherry (Image credit: PRS 35th Anniversary)

The S2 Standard 22 and S2 Standard 24 now sport covered 58/15 “S” pickups in the neck and bridge positions.

The S2 Standard 22 Satin and S2 Standard 24 Satin also now comes in Antique White finishes.

Other features include a mahogany body and neck and rosewood fingerboard with dot inlays, molded PRS Patented Tremolo, PRS Low Mass Locking Tuners, nickel hardware, volume and push/pull tone controls and a three-way blade pickup selector.

McCarty

(Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

PRS has updated the McCarty line with TCI-tuned pickups and a nitro over cellulose (CAB) finish.

The McCarty includes a figured maple top and mahogany back, mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard with faux bone binding and bird inlays.

There’s also 58/15 LT Treble and Bass pickups, volume and push/pull tone controls with three-way toggle switch, PRS Stoptail or PRS Adjustable Stoptail bridges, Vintage-Style Non-Locking tuners and nickel hardware.

McCarty 594, McCarty Singlecut 594 and McCarty 594 Hollowbody II

Image 1 of 3 McCarty 594 Yellow Tiger (Image credit: courtesy of PRS) Image 2 of 3 McCarty Singlecut 594 Dark Cherry Sunburst (Image credit: PRS 35th Anniversary) Image 3 of 3 McCarty 594 Hollowbody II Trampas Green (Image credit: courtesy of PRS)

In addition the TCI-tuned pickups and a nitro over cellulose (CAB) finish, the McCarty 594, Singlecut 594 and Hollowbody II models boast a figured maple top and mahogany back, mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard with faux bone binding and bird inlays.

There’s also 58/15 LT Treble and Bass pickups (the Singlecut sports 58/15 LT+ models) , volume and push/pull tone controls for each pickup with three-way toggle switch, PRS Two-Piece bridge, Vintage-Style Non-Locking tuners and nickel hardware.

For more information on the new models, head to PRS.