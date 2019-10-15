PRS debuts new SE Mark Holcomb SVN and Dustie Waring CE 24 Floyd electric guitars

Following the announcement of six new SE electric guitars for 2020 - including some gorgeous hollowbodies and retro-inspired designs - PRS Guitars has now added to its range of signature models with new Mark Holcomb and Dustie Waring models.

SE Mark Holcomb SVN

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

As spotted last month, the Periphery guitarist has now secured himself an SE SVN signature model, which boasts a 24-fret, 26.5” scale length, Wide Thin satin maple neck and 20”-radius ebony fretboard.

You’ll also find seven-string versions of Holcomb’s signature Seymour Duncan Alpha and Omega pickups onboard, adjusted via a three-way blade selector and push/pull tone knob for coil-splitting.

Two finishes are available: a Holcomb Burst-finished quilted maple veneer, or old-school walnut veneer.

DW CE 24 Floyd

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: PRS Guitars) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: PRS Guitars)

The latest version of the Between The Buried And Me guitarist’s signature model features a satin-finished maple neck and fretboard with modified Pattern Thin neck carve, plus a Floyd Rose locking tremolo.

Pickups comprise Waring’s signature Mojotone ‘DW Tomahawk’ humbuckers, which combine ceramic and Alnico magnets for high-output and increased low-end while retaining articulation - they’re tweaked via a five-way blade pickup selector.

The DW CE 24 ‘Floyd’ is available in five finishes, including Blacktop, Burnt Amber Smoke Burst, Faded Blue Smokeburst, Gray Black and Waring Burst.

For more on both models, head over to PRS Guitars.