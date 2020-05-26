PRS unveils limited-edition Fade finishes for the SE Custom 24

PRS has announced a limited run of SE Custom 24 electric guitars in lustrous new Fade finishes.

Inspired by PRS Private Stock’s hand-stained fade finishes, four colors are available: Amber Fade, Charcoal Blue Fade, Charcoal Cherry Fade and Charcoal Fade.

Otherwise, the guitars offer the same spec as this year’s SE Custom 24, with a maple-topped mahogany body, Wide Thin maple neck, rosewood fretboard, PRS tremolo, and coil-splittable 85/15 ‘S’ pickups. The price remains the same, too.

There is, however, one snag: these models are exclusive to Europe, with just 200 of each color available across the region.

For more info, head over to PRS Guitars Europe.