PureSalem Guitars Unleashes New Retro-Themed La Flaca Model

PureSalem announces its new La Flaca model electric guitar. The La Flaca combines quality construction and components with off-kilter styling reminiscent of the vintage rock and roll era.

All of PureSalem’s new 2015 models come equipped with quality hardware and upgraded electronics, such as Bigsby- and Vibrola-style vibratos, Grover tuners, vintage cloth wiring, a carved headstock, a new PS logo, and the company’s own Custom Wound “Jimmy, Mendiola and Pumpkin” pickups.

La Flaca Specs

Mahogany body / with binding / German carved

Mahogany neck with binding and block inlays

Rosewood fretboard

24 3/4 scale length

42.75 nut width

2 1/16 string spacing

Modern C-shape neck / satin finish

12-inch radius

Grover tuners

Bigsby B7 vibrato (Vibrola on left-handed model)

Roller bridge

Single-coil pickup custom wound to vintage specs in neck

Custom-wound humbucker in bridge

Vintage-style cloth wiring

3-way toggle with master volume and master tone

Medium jumbo frets

Dual truss rod

Finishes include Wine and Black

RETAIL PRICE: $1,055

PureSalem Guitars adopts an inspired approach and attitude while honoring the electric guitars’ glorious past. The company’s guitars are already embraced by known and established artists and bands, including the Flaming Lips, the Black Angels, Lady Gaga and Toni Braxton.

All PureSalem guitars are sold direct through the company’s web site and select dealers. PureSalem is a lefty-run and -owned company. All models are available in lefty versions at no additional mark-up.

PureSalem Guitars was founded in 2012 and officially launched in September 2013. Based in Miami, Florida, PureSalem Guitars continues to offer players a much needed break from the norm. Unique and off-kilter stylings merged with the best in quality construction provide guitarist with instruments that are gig ready and road tested. Boutique appointments at a price point working musicians can afford.

For more information, visit PureSalemGuitars.com.