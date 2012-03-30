Queen Announce Cancellation of This Summer's Sonisphere Festival

Queen have announced the cancellation of the Sonisphere Festival U.K., an event that was scheduled for July 6 to 8 at England's Knebworth Park. Queen -- featuring American Idol alum Adam Lambert -- were among the headliners.

A statement posted on the band's site, Queenonline.com, reads:

“It is with very heavy hearts and much regret that we announce the cancellation of Sonisphere Knebworth 2012. Putting the festival together in what is proving to be a very challenging year was more difficult than we anticipated, and we have spent the last few months fighting hard to keep Sonisphere in the calendar.

"Unfortunately, circumstances have dictated that we would be unable to run the festival to a standard that both the artists and that Sonisphere’s audience would rightly expect."

At the bottom of the statement, Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor added:

"We are disappointed to hear of the cancellation of the Sonisphere Festivals as we were very much looking forward to performing with Adam Lambert and particularly as the venue was Knebworth, our last stand with Freddie. We apologise for the disappointment to all those who were looking forward to seeing us. We are working to see if we can redress the situation at some other venue."

Other acts that were set to play Sonisphere include Wolfmother, Evanescence, Kiss, Marilyn Manson, Cypress Hill, Faith No More, The Darkness, Incubus and others. Check out the poster below.