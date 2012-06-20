Queensryche Officially Part Ways with Singer Geoff Tate, Announce Replacement

After months of rumors and inner-band strife, Queensryche have officially announced that they are parting was with singer Geoff Tate. His replacement has been announced as Crimson Glory singer Todd La Torre.

"Over the past few months, there have been growing creative differences within Queensryche," drummer Scott Rockenfield said in an official statement. "We want our fans to know that we hoped to find a common resolution, but in the end parting ways with Geoff was the best way for everyone to move forward in a positive direction. We wish him the best of luck with all of his future endeavors. We can't wait to bring Queensryche to our fans with Todd behind the microphone."

While the remaining members of Queensryche have been performing with La Torre recently under the name Rising West, all currently scheduled Queensryche dates are on hold.

For more, read the exclusive report from Billboard.

Watch the rest of Queensryche perform "Queen of the Ryche" with La Torre: