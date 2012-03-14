Quiet Riot Announce New Vocalist

Iconic hard rockers Quiet Riot have announced Scott Vokoun as the band's new vocalist following their split with Mark Huff back in January.
Taking the place of Huff for the band's recent live dates with former Montrose vocalist Keith St. John, who the band thanked in their official statement announcing their new singer.
"I spoke several weeks ago with my friend and vocalist Keith St John, to once again thank him for lending his talents to Quiet Riot during our time of need," said the statement. "Keith stepped in on very short notice so that Quiet Riot could meet our live dates in February. Keith knocked it out of the park with great vocals and performances and we are forever in his debt."
The band have also announced the following tour dates for 2012.
- March
- 28 - Scottsdale, AZ - Westworld Scottsdale
April
14 - Lyons, TX - Carts Bikers And Babes
15 - Chicago, IL - Mayne Stage
20 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater
21 - Cape Coral, FL - Legends Of Rock
May
11 - Peterburg, VA - Old Towne Civic Center
12 - Columbia, MD - M3 Festival
June
23 - Idaho Falls, ID - Sandy Downes Race Track
September
8 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station Casino