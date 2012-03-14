Quiet Riot Announce New Vocalist

Iconic hard rockers Quiet Riot have announced Scott Vokoun as the band's new vocalist following their split with Mark Huff back in January.

Taking the place of Huff for the band's recent live dates with former Montrose vocalist Keith St. John, who the band thanked in their official statement announcing their new singer.

"I spoke several weeks ago with my friend and vocalist Keith St John, to once again thank him for lending his talents to Quiet Riot during our time of need," said the statement. "Keith stepped in on very short notice so that Quiet Riot could meet our live dates in February. Keith knocked it out of the park with great vocals and performances and we are forever in his debt."

The band have also announced the following tour dates for 2012.

March

28 - Scottsdale, AZ - Westworld Scottsdale

April

14 - Lyons, TX - Carts Bikers And Babes

15 - Chicago, IL - Mayne Stage

20 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

21 - Cape Coral, FL - Legends Of Rock

May

11 - Peterburg, VA - Old Towne Civic Center

12 - Columbia, MD - M3 Festival

June

23 - Idaho Falls, ID - Sandy Downes Race Track

September

8 - Las Vegas, NV - Sunset Station Casino