Radiohead React to Deadly Stage Collapse, Postpone European Dates

Radiohead have released an official statement regarding the stage collapse that took place before the group's recent show in Toronto. The incident claimed the life of drum technician Scott Johnson and injured three additional crew members.

The statement, which addressed Johnson's death and the destruction of their light show, basically informed fans that several shows have been postponed. The band posted the statement on their Facebook page:

"As you will probably have heard the roof over the stage collapsed at our show in Toronto killing crew member Scott Johnson and injuring three other crew members. The collapse also destroyed the light show – this show was unique and will take many weeks to replace. The collapse also caused serious damage to our backline, some elements of which are decades old and therefore hard to replace.

"Whilst we all are dealing with the grief and shock ensuing from this terrible accident, there are also many practical considerations to deal with and consequently we have to try and reschedule the following shows:

June

30 Roma Hippodrome Capanelle

July

1 Firenze Parco delle Cascine

3 Bologna Arena Parco Nord

4 Codroipo Villa Manin

6 Berlin Wuhlheide

7 Berlin Wuhlheiee

9 St Triphon Carriere des Andonces

"We aim to announce the new dates for these shows on Wednesday 27th of June and will also supply information on how to obtain refunds on tickets if you cannot come to the show on the new date. We will start playing live again at Les Arenes Nimes, Bilbao BBK festival and Lisbon Optimus Alive festival.

"We will make every effort to offer the fans the very best show possible under the circumstances – thanks for your understanding and support."