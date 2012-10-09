Rage Against the Machine to Release 20th Anniversary Box Set

Rage Against the Machine took to Facebook earlier today to announce the release of a special 20th anniversary box set to commemorate two decades since the release of the band's debut self-titled album.

Titled XX, the box set will reportedly feature "never-before seen early concert footage and full 2010 Finsbury Park Victory Concert along with remastered debut album, original demos and treasure trove of videos and music."

XX is due out on November 27, and can be pre-ordered now at Amazon.

Rage Against the Machine was released on November 10, 1992.