Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello Reacts to the London Riots

The big story over the last few days has been the rioting in London, with hundred of young people looting shops and setting fire to cars and buildings. In a recent interview with Rocksound.tv, Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine weighed in on the youth in London, er, raging against the machine.

"I have been following matters in the UK rather closely and I think it's no accident that over the course of the last year we've seen this kind of social unrest around the globe from the Arab Spring, to the riots in Spain and Greece caused by the austerity measures and the 100,000 people seen on the streets of Wisconsin as working class people stood up for their union rights. When people have the opportunity to look forward to a bright future with educational opportunities, safety, security and a positive economic outlook they do not take to the streets and riot. When people are standing at the lip of the abyss, looking into a future of poverty, deprivation and crime, that is when the powder-keg is set to be lit."

"As the gap between rich and poor grows more grotesque around the globe it's really no surprise that the incidents we've seen in the UK recently are occurring."

He continued: "Something's got to give and I would not exempt what's happening in the U.K. from the rest of the world. The circumstances are different in each place but the overarching desire of humanity to stand against tyranny and want a decent life for themselves and their family in universal."

