“On the chorus setting, this feels like a churning wave – with reverb, it's a monster growing out of your guitar”: Rainger FX has found a way to make distortion pedals fresh again – fade-in multi-FX

By
published

The Pull Focus integrates a ramping chorus, reverb and noise gate for a unique multi-FX take on high-gain distortion

Rainger FX Pull Focus pedal against a mustard background
(Image credit: Rainger FX/YouTube)

John Frusciante and Vernon Reid-approved boutique pedal company Rainger FX has introduced a high-gain analog distortion pedal with the unusual feature of a secondary fade-in reverb or chorus. As the brand puts it, “It’s a multi-effects pedal, of a very particular kind.”

The main effect, distortion, is built from a combination of the Rainger FX Reverb-X overdrive circuit and the Tonebender circuit that the brand had used for its Colorsound pedal. The result is a “full-range, balanced tone” that goes from “very mild overdrive to thick, chunky distortion,” with separate controls for volume and tone.

Image 1 of 3
Rainger FX Pull Focus pedal
(Image credit: Rainger FX)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.