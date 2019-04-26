Rammstein Premiere New "Radio" Music Video

Rammstein have premiered their new "Radio" music video. You can check it out above.

"Radio" is the second track that the German industrial-metal icons have released from their upcoming, self-titled album, following the release of "Deutschland" last month.

Set for a May 17 release via UME/Spinefarm in Europe and Caroline Records in the U.S, it's the band's first new studio LP since 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da. You can preorder it right here.

“It’s not too sterile, not too clean,” guitarist Paul Landers told Guitar World about the new album in an interview earlier this year. “It has a lot of life and energy in it, but it’s not all angry. The music is more than that. It’s different for Rammstein. You might even say it’s fun to listen to.”

“We really wanted the music to sound warmer and like us playing together,” Landers continued. “Everyone with a computer can make music at home. You can program stuff and get nice-sounding drum programs and the sound is very good off the soundcards you have at home. That’s fine, but our goal was to have something that could never be done at home, where you really hear the humans behind the instruments. To see your drummer play when you work on songs and see there are real people involved in your band I think is good for us.”

You can read our full interview with the band's guitarists—taken from our January 2019 issue—right here.