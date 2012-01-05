Ratt Members Record Track for New Dave Grohl Project

Never a man to rest on his laurels (or after recording the best album of 2011), Dave Grohl appears to be at work on a secret project, and the cat may have been let out of the bag by Ratt lead singer Stephen Pearcy.

Pearcy posted the following message to his Twitter account earlier today: "Warren and I are doing a song for a project with [Dave Grohl]. We'll let him tell you about when he's ready, kidz. Not for a RATT record."

Could this be Probot 2? Only time will tell ...

Meanwhile, Ratt are wrapping up work on their new album, which is tentatively due later this year. Their most recent album, Infestation, was released in 2010 to critical success.