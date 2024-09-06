“There are a lot of guitars reaching the end of their playable lives – we want to make them useful again”: Re-Tuned turns old acoustic guitars into Bluetooth speakers

The Australian invention slots into most full and 3/4-size acoustic guitars, saving them from landfill and resulting in a unique-looking speaker
(Image credit: Found:ling Reusery)
An Australian inventor is helping make the guitar industry greener with Re-Tuned, a Bluetooth speaker conversation kit that turns unplayed acoustic guitars into unique and sustainable speaker systems.
Circular economy product development business Found:ling Reusery, based out of Victoria has latched onto an idea that, now it’s out in the open, seems crazy that no-one had previously thought of it.
The Re-Tuned clips into the soundhole of acoustic guitars to transform them into speakers, helping give long-forgotten instruments a second life, and sparing them from the scrapheap. Considering nearly two million guitars are sold annually in the US, there is a huge scope for many of those – or the instruments they replace – ending up in landfill.
This, however, is a clever change of tact to help increase the guitar industry’s sustainability levels and create an eye-catching design piece in living rooms, bedrooms, and beyond.
The kit will work with nearly all full-sized acoustics – and many 3/4-size builds, too. It’s designed to slide into the sound hole and fasten into place via built-in clamps. Of course, you’ll need to remove the strings first and remember to plug it in. And that’s it.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The kit includes a pre-assembled amplifier module featuring a 20W output from its effective 2.5” high-quality speaker. A cover plate is also included, as is a power supply.
“Re-Tuned sets out to be the most sustainable Bluetooth speaker kit on the market,” says an official statement. “Not only is the kit designed to make use of old unused guitars by turning them into the speaker’s acoustic chamber, they are also constructed in the most sustainable fashion possible.”
Re-Tuned has launched on the crowd-funding platform Kickstarter. If it reaches its desired $12,500 goal then every part of the speaker kit made from plastic will come from recycled milk bottle caps, sourced from Australia.
“With over 1.8 million acoustic guitars sold in the USA alone every year, there are a lot of guitars reaching the end of their playable lives,” the statement continues. “We want to make just a few of them useful again.”
Re-Tuned is currently in pre-production, with pre-orders open now.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.