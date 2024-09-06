“There are a lot of guitars reaching the end of their playable lives – we want to make them useful again”: Re-Tuned turns old acoustic guitars into Bluetooth speakers

By
published

The Australian invention slots into most full and 3/4-size acoustic guitars, saving them from landfill and resulting in a unique-looking speaker

Re-Tuned Bluetooth Speaker
(Image credit: Found:ling Reusery)

An Australian inventor is helping make the guitar industry greener with Re-Tuned, a Bluetooth speaker conversation kit that turns unplayed acoustic guitars into unique and sustainable speaker systems.

Circular economy product development business Found:ling Reusery, based out of Victoria has latched onto an idea that, now it’s out in the open, seems crazy that no-one had previously thought of it.

