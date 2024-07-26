“The beautiful thing about the Telecaster is there’s not a formula about how it’s supposed to sound”: Julien Baker explains why the Tele is the most usable electric guitar there is as she demos Fender’s new Player II model

Baker has previously described the Tele as her workhorse guitar, and she's used it heavily on both her solo projects as well as with boygenius

Julien Baker playing the Fender Player II Telecaster
(Image credit: Fender)

Julien Baker is inextricably linked to the Telecaster, largely staying faithful to the model throughout her illustrious solo career and with boygenius. She recently shared why it’s her workhorse guitar, and why she believes the Tele is the most usable electric guitar out there.

“The beautiful thing about the Telecaster [is that] there's not a formula. There's not a way a Tele is supposed to sound. It's not imbuing the player with parameters of style. It's your most standard, and in a way, your most usable guitar,” she tells Fender, before launching into a stunning rendition of her 2017 song, Funeral Pyre. For this performance, Baker demoed a birch green Telecaster from Fender's recent Player II series.

