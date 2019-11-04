Recycled guitar picks are finally here - and they look awesome

Enter Germany-based Rombo Picks has unveiled a new series of guitar plectrums, the Eco-Black range, made from 100% recycled waste.

According to Rombo, the material is not only environmentally friendly, but also boasts “high mechanical strength and stiffness, excellent impact resistance and superior aesthetic properties.”

The Eco-Black range consists of four pick models – the Rombo Origami (0.75 mm), the Rombo Diamond (2 mm), the Rombo Waves (1.25 mm) and the Rombo Classic (0.45 mm) – all with a micronodule grip structure, a high mirror-polished tip and a 3D ergonomic design surface.

(Image credit: courtesy of Rombo Picks)

The picks come in Graphite Black, which Rombo states is one of the properties of the recycled material, with a suggested retail price of $11.15 for a set of four.

Head over to Rombo to, um, pick some up.