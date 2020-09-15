Reb Beach announces first all-instrumental solo album, A View From the Inside

Whitesnake and Winger guitarist Reb Beach has announced a new solo album, A View From the Inside, and shared the first single and video from the record, Infinito 1122.

The new record, his first all-instrumental effort, features Beach on guitars, as well as handling some bass and keyboards.

(Image credit: Frontiers Music Srl)

Other players on the record include drummers David Throckmorton and Robert Langley, bassists Phillip Bynoe and John Hall, pianist Michele Luppi and keyboardist Paul Brown.

A View From the Inside is out November 6, and available to preorder now.

