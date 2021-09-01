Trending

Recording King equips its latest Dirty 30s resonator with a mini-humbucker

Dubbed, appropriately enough, the Minnie Bucker, this guitar blends ultra-cool vintage looks with the bite and attack of a modern pickup

Recording King recently brought some sweet new finishes to its lineup of Dirty 30s resonators, and now the company has further expanded the line with a mini-humbucker-equipped model. 

Quite appropriately named the Minnie Bucker, this resonator – like its Dirty 30s brethren – features a Single-O body, a spruce top with white wood back and sides, a pedestal-style soundwell with a hand-spun 9.5-inch Recording King cone, a nato neck with a 20-fret ovangkol fingerboard, and a maple/ebony biscuit bridge.

The onboard mini-humbucker allows players to kick things up a notch, with – according to Recording King – everything from a nice touch of added grit to more formidable, bluesy crunch on tap.

Recording King's new Minnie Bucker resonator

(Image credit: Recording King)
The Recording King Minnie Bucker Dirty 30s resonator is available now – in Black Matte, Wabash Blue and Brownburst finishes – for the very attractive price of $399.

For more info, stop by Recording King.

