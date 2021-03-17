Recording King adds new Matte Black-finished resonator to its Dirty 30s line

Recording King has added another resonator to its lineup, the Dirty 30s Resonator in Matte Black.

Joining two existing color iterations of the Dirty 30s Resonator – Sunburst Matte and Wabash Blue – the new model follows two parlor-sized additions to RK's product range that arrived last year, the Parlor Metal Body Resonator and Swamp Dog Parlor.

Construction-wise, the Dirty 30s Single 0 Resonator boasts a spruce top with a white wood back and sides, a pedestal-style soundwell with a hand-spun 9.5-inch European cone, a nato neck with a 20-fret ovangkol fingerboard and a biscuit bridge.

Says Recording King: “The f-holes are placed to optimize bass and treble frequencies as they exit the body for the perfect dry, throaty resonator tone.”

Other features include a a 25.4-inch scale length, vintage-style plastic button tuners, contemporary C-shaped neck profile and a rosewood headstock overlay.

The Dirty 30s Single 0 Resonator in Matte Black is available now via selected dealers. For more information, head to Recording King.