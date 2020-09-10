Recording King unveils its first-ever tenor acoustic - the RK Dirty 30s Tenor Guitar

Recording King - established purveyor of acoustic guitars, banjos and other roots instruments - has unveiled the Dirty 30s Tenor Guitar, its first ever tenor guitar model.

For the uninitiated, a tenor guitar is a slightly smaller, four-string relative of the steel-string acoustic guitar - most often tuned to CGDA - and is popular amongst old-time jazz, folk and ragtime guitarists and banjo players.

The Dirty 30s Tenor Guitar features a spruce top and whitewood back and sides, with a 23" scale-length mahogany neck and 20-fret ovangkol fretboard. It's also built with Recording King's exclusive CrossLap bracing, which the company says results in an "extra-responsive top-end".

Visually, the guitar boasts a satin finish, checkerboard purfling, a bound soundhole rosette, nickel machine heads and ivory top binding.

The Dirty 30s Tenor Guitar is available now for $189.99. For more information, head to Recording King.