Recording King’s Dirty 30s Deluxe acoustics team vintage styling with all-solid construction

Recording King has updated its Dirty 30 series of acoustic guitars with the new Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition models, available in dreadnought, 0 and 000 body shapes.

The guitars, built in recognition of the company having sold more than 30,000 Dirty 30s, feature all-solid woods and Fishman Sonitone pickup systems.

Specs include x-braced solid Sitka spruce tops and solid African mahogany backs and sides, mahogany necks and padauk fingerboards with ivory fretboard dots.

Image 1 of 3 Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition dreadnought (Image credit: Recording King) Image 2 of 3 Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition 000-style (Image credit: Recording King) Image 3 of 3 Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition 0-style (Image credit: Recording King)

There are also vintage Recording King headstocks, traditional bone nuts and saddles and ultra-thin transparent sunburst finishes.

The Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition models are available for $449.99.

For more information, head to Recording King.