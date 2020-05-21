Recording King’s Dirty 30s Deluxe acoustics team vintage styling with all-solid construction

Recording King has updated its Dirty 30 series of acoustic guitars with the new Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition models, available in dreadnought, 0 and 000 body shapes.
The guitars, built in recognition of the company having sold more than 30,000 Dirty 30s, feature all-solid woods and Fishman Sonitone pickup systems.
Specs include x-braced solid Sitka spruce tops and solid African mahogany backs and sides, mahogany necks and padauk fingerboards with ivory fretboard dots.
There are also vintage Recording King headstocks, traditional bone nuts and saddles and ultra-thin transparent sunburst finishes.
The Dirty 30s Deluxe Limited Edition models are available for $449.99.
