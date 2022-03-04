Red Hot Chili Peppers return to laid-back, wah-driven funk with new single, Poster Child

Red Hot Chili Peppers have unveiled Poster Child, the latest track to be lifted from upcoming John Frusciante comeback album Unlimited Love.

As opposed to the more straightforward alt-rock of first single Black Summer, Poster Child harks back to the Chili Peppers’ breezy latter-day funk, as Frusciante leans heavily on his trademark Ibanez WH10 wah pedal for some throaty chord work and sultry lead overdubs.

Anthony Kiedis accompanies the grooves with lyrics that nod to the band’s rock heroes, including the likes of Led Zeppelin, Judas Priest, Steve Miller, Motörhead and the MC5.

Poster Child is the second single to be released from new album Unlimited Love, which is due to be released on April 1 and marks John Frusciante’s first album with the long-running LA funk-rockers since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium.

“When we got together to start writing material, we began by playing old songs by people like Johnny 'Guitar' Watson, The Kinks, The New York Dolls, Richard Barrett and others,” says Frusciante.

“Ever so gradually, we started bringing in new ideas, and turning jams into songs, and after a couple of months the new stuff was all we were playing. The feeling of effortless fun we had when we were playing songs by other people stayed with us the whole time we were writing.

"For me, this record represents our love for, and faith in each other.”

The band will set off on a world tour in June in support of the new record, continuing through September.

Check out the full Unlimited Love tracklisting below.