Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 world tour dates

Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed the full details of the 2022 world tour they first announced two weeks ago.

The California funk-rock specialists will first be traversing western European stadiums from early June through mid-July, before heading to North America in late July, where they'll do an even larger run of stadium dates until mid-September.

It's the band's first tour with electric guitar player John Frusciante since 2007, and on it, they promise to play – in addition to their many hits – "new music from their forthcoming album," according to the press release announcing the tour. Now, that's an exciting tease!

Just as they did with the tour's announcement, the band got dressed up in their finest anchor costumes to break the news – in their own, typically irreverent way – on their own "KHOT News Room."

For the dates, the quartet will be joined by an impressive carousel of openers – The Strokes, A$AP Rocky, Beck, HAIM, St. Vincent, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public next Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. local time, while fan presale begins Saturday, October 9 at 10 a.m. local time in North America, and Wednesday, October 13 at 10 a.m. local time in Europe. You can check out the full list of shows – with their corresponding openers – below.

At the Red Hot Chili Peppers' website, fans can also – starting Friday, October 8 at 10 a.m. EST – get early access to tickets by pre-ordering a copy of the band's forthcoming album, which is set for release in 2022.

Red Hot Chili Peppers 2022 world tour dates:

Europe

Sat. June 04 – Seville, Spain – Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=

Tue. June 07 – Barcelona, Spain – Estadi Olimpic=

Fri. June 10 – Nijmegen, Netherlands – Goffertpark=

Wed. June 15 – Budapest, Hungary – Puskas Stadium=

Sat. June 18 – Firenze, Italy – Firenze Rocks (festival date)

Wed. June 22 – Manchester, UK – Emirates Old Trafford=

Sat. June 25 – London, UK – London Stadium~

Wed. June 29 – Dublin, Ireland – Marlay Park~

Fri. July 01 – Glasgow, UK – Bellahouston Park~

Sun. July 03 – Leuven, Belgium – Rock Werchter (festival date)

Tue. July 05 – Cologne, Germany – RheinEnergieStadium=

Fri. July 08 – Paris, France – Stade de France~

Tue. July 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Volksparkstadion=

North America

Sat. July 23 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High*

Wed. July 27 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park*

Fri. July 29 – Santa Clara, CA – Levi's Stadium+

Sun. July 31 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium+

Wed. August 03 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park^

Sat. August 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Allegiant Stadium^^

Wed. August 10 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park^

Fri. August 12 – Nashville, TN – Nissan Stadium^

Sun. August 14 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park^

Wed. August 17 – E. Rutherford, NJ – Metlife Stadium^

Fri. August 19 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field^

Sun. August 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre^

Tue. August 30 – Miami, FL – Hard Rock Stadium^

Thu. September 01 – Charlotte, NC – Bank of America Stadium^

Sat. September 03 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park^

Thu. September 08 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park^

Sat. September 10 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)

Thu. September 15 – Orlando, FL – Camping World Stadium^

Sun. September 18 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field^

=with special guests A$AP Rocky and Thundercat

~with special guests Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals and Thundercat

*with special guests HAIM and Thundercat

+with special guests Beck and Thundercat

^with special guests The Strokes and Thundercat

^^with special guests The Strokes and King Princess

#with special guests St. Vincent and Thundercat