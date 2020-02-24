Redbeard Effects’ Honey Badger Octave Fuzz will burrow into your tone with “gobs of glitchy, monophonic goodness”

UK-based Redbeard Effects launched last year with the Red Mist MKIV overdrive pedal.

Now the company headed by Skindred Mikey Demus and pedal designer and manufacturer Adrian Thorpe has introduced the Honey Badger Octave Fuzz, a new stompbox that “oozes gobs of glitchy, monophonic goodness.”

The Honey Badger pairs an aggressive fuzz circuit with a footswitchable sub-octave mode that, via a Divide knob, can add one or two octaves down or a combination of both.

Other features include bass and treble EQ controls, top mounted jacks, true bypass switching, 100 percent analog signal path, polarity protection and a durable custom chassis.

The Honey Badger is available for preorder for £199 (approx. $250). For more information, head to Redbeard Effects.