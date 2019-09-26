Redbeard Effects launches with Red Mist MKIV overdrive

Mikey Demus has spent 20 years as the guitarist with Welsh metal act Skindred, and now he’s stepped out with a new UK-based effect pedal company, Redbeard Effects.

Demus makes the point that Redbeard doesn’t deal in subtlety, and true to his word, touts the company’s debut offering, the Red Mist MKIV, as a medium-to-high-gain drive pedal that will transform a “clean or crunchy amp into an unapologetic gain machine.”

The Red Mist boasts a 100 percent analog circuit, with knobs for gain and volume along with a three-band EQ with an adaptive mids control.

The result is everything “from a spicy boost into a huge tight crunch all the way up to a crushing high-gain tone.”

There’s also top-mounted jacks and true bypass switching.

Said Demus about his goals with Redbeard, “I’ve always been inspired by effects that make you think, ‘Wow!' when you stomp on them.”

"We’re not looking to go where others have gone before. Whether you’re into blues, rock, punk, metal, ambience, pop or making weird and wonderful noises – whatever your thing is, we’re here to push the envelope of what a pedal can do for you.”

The Red Mist is available now for £184.99 (approximately $228). You can purchase one, or just keep an eye on upcoming Redbeard activities, here.