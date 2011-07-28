Reel Big Fish and Streelight Manifesto Hit the Road: 2011 Tour Dates

Reel Big Fish and Streetlight Manifesto have just hit the road for a co-headlining tour of the U.S. The pair will be supported by Rodeo Ruby Love for the entire tour, as well as select dates (through Aug. 14) by New Riot.
You can check out the full tour itinerary below.
Reel Big Fish recently released a 3-disc compilation, titled A Best of Us for The Rest of Us, on June 21.
Reel Big Fish and Streetlight Manifesto 2011 Tour Dates
- Thu/Jul-28-2011 Boston, MA @ House of Blues
- Fri/Jul-29-2011 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance
- Sat/Jul-30-2011 Allentown, PA @ Crocodile Rock
- Sun/Jul-31-2011 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 club
- Mon/Aug-01-2011 Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
- Tue/Aug-02-2011 Sayreville NJ @ Starland Ballroom
- Wed/Aug-03-2011 Norfolk, VA @ the Norva
- Thu/Aug-04-2011 Charlotte, NC @ the Fillmore Charlotte
- Sat/Aug-6-2011 Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
- Sun/Aug-07-2011 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
- Mon/Aug-08-2011 Atlanta, GA @ the Masquerade
- Tue/Aug-09-2011 Richmond, VA @ The National
- Wed/Aug-10-2011 New York, NY @ Best Buy Theatre
- Thu/Aug-11-2011 Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory
- Fri/Aug-12-2011 Niagara, NY @ Rapids Theatre
- Sat/Aug-13-2011 Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
- Sun/Aug-14-2011 Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues