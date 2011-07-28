Reel Big Fish and Streelight Manifesto Hit the Road: 2011 Tour Dates

Reel Big Fish and Streetlight Manifesto have just hit the road for a co-headlining tour of the U.S. The pair will be supported by Rodeo Ruby Love for the entire tour, as well as select dates (through Aug. 14) by New Riot.

You can check out the full tour itinerary below.

Reel Big Fish recently released a 3-disc compilation, titled A Best of Us for The Rest of Us, on June 21.

Reel Big Fish and Streetlight Manifesto 2011 Tour Dates