Reggae Legend Little Roy Set to Release Nirvana Covers Album

Reggae musician Little Roy has announced that he will be releasing an album of Nirvana covers, titled Battle For Seattle. The album will be released in September.

Little Roy released his first album, Tribal War, in 1975.

You can hear Little Roy's take on Nirvana's 1990 single "Sliver" along with its B-side, "Dive," below.

As previously reported, Nirvana's seminal 1991 album Nevermind will see a deluxe 20th anniversary release this November.

Battle For Seattle Track Listing: