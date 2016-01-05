Guns N' Roses Confirm Two Coachella Shows ... But Exactly Who's in the Band?

The speculation is officially over. Well, some of it, anyway.

Guns N’ Roses have confirmed that they will perform two shows at the 2016 Coachella festival. Those dates are April 16 and 23.

However, the band hasn't publicly addressed the chances of Slash or bassist Duff McKagan returning to the band, let alone Izzy Stradlin and the rest of the gang.

That said, Slash and McKagan immediately shared the same announcement image (which you can see to the left; it features the Guns N’ Roses bullet logo against a desert backdrop) on their respective Instagram and Facebook accounts, which seems to indicate they'll certainly be in the mix in April.

It was reported that Axl Rose would appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (January 5) to address the reunion rumors. However, his name was quietly removed from the schedule on the show’s website yesterday. Are you gonna watch it anyway? You might want to. We're not sure if we will ... .

If memory serves, the latest round of Guns N’ Roses reunion rumors started back in August, when Slash announced that he and Rose, his long-estranged former bandmate, were on speaking terms again.