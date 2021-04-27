Reverb.com suffers temporary data breach

Reverb.com has experienced a data breach in which a database containing customer information was briefly made public.

In a statement sent by the online music marketplace to its customers, the company writes: “At this time, we believe that contact information, including name, address, phone number, and email, was publicly accessible for a short period of time.

“We do not have reason to believe that any of this information has been misused, nor do we believe that password or payment information were involved.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately worked to resolve it. We conducted an investigation of the situation to determine what happened and are taking steps to prevent something like this from happening again.”

While user passwords were not revealed in the breach, Reverb.com recommends its customers change their passwords on a regular basis for better security, and said the site was ”committed to improving our safety procedures to keep your information secure”.