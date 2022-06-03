NAMM 2022: Reverend celebrates its 25th anniversary with stylishly appointed electric guitar and bass models

NAMM 2022: Reverend has unveiled a family of freshly finished electric guitars and bass guitars, released to celebrate the brand’s 25th anniversary.

Founded in 1997, Reverend has sought to celebrate the milestone in style by treating three of its models – the Six Gun HPP, Sensei Jr. and Decision P. bass – to a sleek Metallic Silver Freeze colorway.

Further nods to the company’s anniversary can be found at the 12th fret of each axe – which is adorned with an XXV inlay – as well as the appointment of a dark ebony fretboard.

Aside from the special occasion specs, the models otherwise stay true to their own DNA. That means the Six Gun HPP features its usual unorthodox pickup combination, which comprises a bridge humbucker and two P-90s in the middle and neck positions.

It also sports a Wilkinson WVS50 IIK tremolo, as well as a five-way pickup switch and bass contour control, which promises to inspire additional tonal creativity. Elsewhere, the Six Gun HPP features a korina body and roasted maple neck.

(Image credit: Reverend)

The second celebratory electric is the one-pickup Sensei Jr., which features a sole 9A5 P-90 bridge pickup. Aside from the Metallic Silver Freeze finish, ebony fretboard and XXV inlay, it also features a korina body, 24.75” scale and a three-piece korina neck.

Three control knobs are in charge of dialing in the single pickup, which is at the mercy of volume, tone and bass contour parameters.

(Image credit: Reverend)

Last but not least is the Decision P bass, which, again, features a korina body, and comes equipped with P-Blade neck and Jazz Bomb bridge pickups. The four-string also flashes a pickup pan control, which is said to dial in a range of percussive funk and focused thump tones.

Prices are TBC. For more information, head over to Reverend (opens in new tab).