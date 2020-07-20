Reverend unveils new Ron Asheton three-pickup and Pete Anderson hollowbody signature models

Following recent signature designs from Robin Finke and Reeves Gabrels, Reverend has unveiled two new artist-model electric guitars, the Ron Asheton Signature Jetstream 390 and Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 RB.

The Ron Asheton Signature Jetstream 390 is dedicated to the late Stooges guitarist, who played a Jetstream 390 during the band’s reunion shows in the early 2000s.

(Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

The guitar comes in Ashton’s “favorite” finish, Rock Orange, and sports a lightning bolt trio decal on the upper horn - an image that also appeared on Reverend’s first Asheton signature model, the V-shaped Volcano.

The Signature Jetstream 390 sports a korina body, medium oval roasted maple neck and 22-fret pau ferro fingerboard, as well as a trio of Reverend 9A5 P-90-style pickups and a Wilkinson WVS50 IIK tremolo.

Image 1 of 2 Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 RB in Satin Mulberry Mist (Image credit: Reverend Guitars) Image 2 of 2 Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 RB in Satin Emerald Green (Image credit: Reverend Guitars)

The Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 RB, meanwhile, is a hollowbody model loaded with a pair of Reverend’s new-for-2020 Retroblast mini-humbuckers.

The guitar features laminated maple back and sides, a laminated spruce top, a medium oval three-piece korina neck and a 22-fret blackwood tek fingerboard, and is available in Satin Emerald Green and Satin Mulberry Mist.

There’s also Reverend’s Uni-Brace, which promises to address hollow body feedback while enhancing sustain, durability and clarity, as well as a Bigsby B-70 with Roller bridge, “R” embossed knobs, back sprayed/logoed pickguard and 15th fret neck/body joint.

Both guitars include a Boneite nut and locking tuners, Reverend’s Bass Contour Control and a dual-action truss rod.

The Ron Asheton Signature Jetstream 390 is available for $1,329, while the Pete Anderson Signature PA-1 RB sells for $1,799.

For more information, head to Reverend Guitars.