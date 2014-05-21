Revolver Golden Gods Highlights Special to Air on VH1 Classic Saturday, May 24

It’s been almost a month since Guns N’ Roses, Joan Jett, surprise opening act Slayer and others rocked Los Angeles’ Club Nokia at the 2014 Revolver Golden Gods Awards and honestly, we’re still living off the fumes.

The biggest names in hard rock and heavy metal came together to honor the loudest and proudest artists in music and party into the wee hours as the metal shook the walls.

If you couldn't be there in person or missed the live stream or if you just want to catch the action all over again, the good news is VH1 Classic will be airing highlights next Saturday, May 24, at 8/7C.

This year’s Golden Gods Awards was hosted by Eddie Trunk, Jim Florentine and Don Jamieson of That Metal Show fame and honored Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose with the Ronnie James Dio Lifetime Achievement Award and Joan Jett as the first female recipient of the Golden God Award. Also appearing at this year’s show were Jane’s Addiction guitar hero Dave Navarro, shock rockers Alice Cooper, Marilyn Manson and Rob Zombie and celebrity metalheads Joe Manganiello, Tony Hawk, Pauley Perrette and Carmen Electra among others.

Photo: Rob Fenn