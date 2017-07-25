Rex Brown Premieres "Train Song" Playthrough Video

Legendary Pantera bassist Rex Brown will release his new solo album, Smoke On This, July 28. In anticipation of the album's release, Brown recently stopped by the Guitar World studio to give us an exclusive playthrough of "Train Song," one of the album's central tracks. You can check it out below.

For another early taste of Smoke On This, check out Brown's "Crossing Lines," which we premiered back in April.

You can preorder Smoke On This right here. For more information, follow Brown on Facebook.