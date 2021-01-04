Rick Beato is getting a signature Gibson Les Paul Special DC

Rick Beato has revealed details of his new Gibson signature model, an electric guitar based on his personal Les Paul Special DC. The YouTuber and music industry expert made the announcement during his New Year's Eve livestream.

He said, “About a year ago, I was approached about having a signature Gibson by Cesar [Gueikian, CMO at Gibson] – a very good friend of mine who [asked], ‘If I were to have a signature guitar what would it be?’

“And I said […] I would like to have a Les Paul Special DC, like my TV Yellow one. And so I am now a Gibson endorser as of a few weeks ago.”

He also revealed that the guitar – due out later this year – is currently undergoing several prototype changes.

“I have one prototype; I haven’t gotten the next one yet. But the guitar will be out [this] summer,” Beato said. “I’ll be donating all the proceeds to a music charity that I will talk about later on as we get closer to it.”

He added: “So that’s something that’s coming up in 2021 that’s really exciting. A signature guitar. As soon as I get the right prototype, I’ll start playing it on the channel.”

You can watch Beato's announcement at the 28:20 mark in the livestream video below: