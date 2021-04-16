Rick Beato's signature Gibson Les Paul Special is officially in production

Back in January, we reported on YouTube personality, musician, producer and music industry expert Rick Beato’s upcoming Gibson signature model, an electric guitar based on his personal Les Paul Special DC.

Now, Beato has unveiled the long-awaited instrument on his Instagram page.

“Here’s my new Rick Beato signature Gibson LP Special in Pelham Blue,” he writes. “This is the first one off the line! I am at the Gibson factory and got to see the guitars in progress. Totally cool!!”

Beato offered some details about the guitar in a New Year’s Eve livestream, saying, “About a year ago, I was approached about having a signature Gibson by Cesar [Gueikian, Brand President at Gibson] – a very good friend of mine who [asked], ‘If I were to have a signature guitar what would it be?’

“And I said […] I would like to have a Les Paul Special DC, like my TV Yellow one. And so I am now a Gibson endorser as of a few weeks ago.”

He also revealed at the time, “I have one prototype; I haven’t gotten the next one yet. But the guitar will be out [in] summer. I’ll be donating all the proceeds to a music charity that I will talk about later on as we get closer to it.

“So that’s something that’s coming up in 2021 that’s really exciting. A signature guitar. As soon as I get the right prototype, I’ll start playing it on the channel.”

Now that it appears the “right prototype” is in the bag, keep an eye tuned to Beato’s ever-popular YouTube channel.