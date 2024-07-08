“He said, ‘I never want the band to go by the wayside and the music just disappear’”: Rickey Medlocke defends Lynyrd Skynyrd’s decision to continue with no original members

By
published

Medlocke says he and vocalist Johnny Van Zant are continuing with the blessing of the late Gary Rossington – and they’re not just a cover band

Rickey Medlocke of Lynyrd Skynyrd performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee
(Image credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

We’re in an era now where many bands from the proverbial ‘golden age of rock n’ roll’ are not quite so golden anymore. Time, in the end, gets to us all.

As such, several bands on the touring circuit rely on newer, younger members to keep their legacies going – Judas Priest are a fine example of that. Meanwhile, bands like Lynyrd Skynyrd continue to exist without original members in their line-ups.

