Ringo Starr recruits Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl and Joe Walsh for new EP

A proverbial light at the end of the long tunnel that is 2020 has emerged, with Ringo Starr announcing a new five-song EP entitled Zoom In, which is set to be released next year.

The EP itself has been a work-in-progress throughout the year, having been recorded at Ringo's home studio between April and October, and features a long list of musical guest appearances.

The former Beatles drummer reunites with bass guitar player, vocalist and all-round music legend Paul McCartney, and teams up with the likes of Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Lenny Kravitz, Corinne Bailey and Billie Eilish collaborator FINNEAS, amongst others.

Extra precautions were taken during the recording process in order to complete the EP, with Ringo inviting only a small amount of musicians to record in the studio at once.

You can get a taste of what's to come with Here's to the Nights, the first single from the forthcoming collection penned by songwriter Diane Warren, and featuring a number of his special guests. Have a listen below.

Ringo writes that he "loved the sentiment of it" when Diane played it for him, and that it's the type of song "we all want to sing along to."

"It's a song of peace, love and friendship," Ringo goes on to say. "It feels like a good song to end the year on."

Zoom In is set to be released by Universal on March 19 2021.