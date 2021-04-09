Rising rock guitar star Ayron Jones announces new album, Child of the State, drops new single

Seattle singer-songwriter and rising electric guitar star Ayron Jones has announced his new album, Child of the State, due May 21 via Big Machine/John Varvatos Records.

You can check out the newest single from the album, the whisper-to-a-scream rager Spinning Circles, above.

The autobiographical track, which Jones co-wrote with Dave Bassett, addresses addiction and relationships. Said Jones, “We have all been in relationships that were very unhealthy, where we couldn’t get rid of the person and there was something there that kept drawing us back and forth, going in circles.”

Regarding the new album’s title and subject matter, Jones continued, “Having faced the abandonment I did as a child, and how that affected me in life, is really what this album is about. It’s the triumph of overcoming all of that and still being that person. I’m the same kid looking for his parents, that longed for the love and support.

“A lot of people have faced adoption and abandonment, but it’s not really talked about as to how that affects people and I thought it was important to be a beacon of hope for those people. To stand for something and prove not everyone has to be a stereotype or statistic.”

In addition to Spinning Circles, Child of the State also includes the anthemic single Mercy, as well as Take Me Away, which Jones recently filmed as an exclusive playthrough for Guitar World.

Child of the State is available for preorder here.