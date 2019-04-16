Rival Sons Share New "Too Bad" Video

Rival Sons have shared the official video for “Too Bad,” from their recently released album, Feral Roots.

As previously reported, Feral Roots was produced by longtime collaborator Dave Cobb at Nashville’s famed RCA Studio A and Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Muscle Shoals, Alabama.

Rival Sons are currently out on the road on a North American headlining tour in support of Feral Roots. The band will also play the Bonnaroo and Woodstock 50 festivals this summer.

For more information and a full tour itinerary, head to RivalSons.com.