Riversong debuts innovatively styled Glennwood TS6 limited-edition acoustic

Riversong has unveiled the latest addition to its Pacific Series of acoustic guitars, the limited-edition Glennwood TS6.

The acoustic electric offering, limited to only 200 units, has been dubbed a “workhorse” by its maker, and draws upon a number of innovative build technologies and patented features in a bid to deliver a unique acoustic instrument.

In terms of the basics, the Glennwood features a torrefied Sitka spruce stop that’s paired with wild cherry back and sides. As for the neck, it’s Eastern hard rock maple, though is adjoined to the body via a patented neck-thru design.

A feature often found on high-end electrics, the Glennwood's neck-thru design means the neck stretches to the rear end of the acoustic’s body. Riversong labels it the Active Body System.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Riversong) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Riversong)

In essence, the elongated piece of maple means the neck’s mass is equal both outside and inside the guitar. According to Riversong, the neck thus acts as a faux tuning fork, and delivers increased tonal vibrations and reverberations.

It’s also said to contribute to an electric guitar-like feel, as the design means the body and neck have some extra flex. As such, the strings are supposedly able to move more freely, and are less stiff on the guitar.

One final quirk of the neck-thru design is that there is less room for internal bracing, which arrives in the form of Riversong's streamlined “Skeletized” system. There’s also an Allen key-adjustable truss rod, as well.

Atop the neck is a Canadian walnut fretboard, which lines up alongside patented Double Reaction bridge, which aims to increase overall volume by 10% by conducting sound above and below the bridge plate.

Elsewhere, there’s an additional soundhole on the upper bout, as well as a Fishman Flex 2 Button pickup.

Anyway, what was it that Riversong was saying about this being a “workhorse” guitar? It may be at home on stage and in the studio, but from our perspective it's got a spec sheet that shouts "high-end acoustic" as opposed to "workhorse".

The limited-edition Glennwood TS6 is available now for $1,999.

Head over to Riversong for more information.

